Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. Cognex updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $6,656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders have sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

