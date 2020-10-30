Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

CHRS stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 608,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

