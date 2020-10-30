Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 56.6% in October

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 288,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.