Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.