Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Bank System by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

