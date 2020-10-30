Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

