Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 286.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 50,809.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

