Comparing Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) & Second Sight Medical Products (OTCMKTS:EYES)

Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aksys has a beta of -17.52, suggesting that its share price is 1,852% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aksys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aksys and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aksys N/A N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products N/A -470.66% -213.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aksys and Second Sight Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aksys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 5.37 -$33.59 million ($1.91) -0.41

Aksys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Second Sight Medical Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aksys and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aksys 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 186.62%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Aksys.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Aksys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aksys Company Profile

Aksys Ltd. provides hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, known as chronic kidney failure. The company offers an automated personal hemodialysis system, known as the Aksys PHD, a Personal Hemodialysis System (PHD System), which is designed to enable patients to perform frequent hemodialysis at alternate sites, such as their own homes. The PHD System is designed to monitor, during the treatment, various vital statistics, including the patient's blood flow rate, the amount of water removed from the patient, the length of the treatment session, and other parameters. It also evaluates the performance of the artificial kidney in removing toxins from the patient's blood prior to each treatment, as well as automatically evaluates the water treatment filters and indicates whether a replacement is required and verifies that safety systems, sensors, and alarms are operating correctly. Aksys Ltd. also provides various services, including the delivery and installation of the PHD System; technical services, including maintenance and repair of the PHD System; delivery of consumables used in dialysis, such as the water purification components and dialysate concentrate; and artificial kidney, and arterial and venous blood tubing. The company markets its products and services, primarily to healthcare providers, such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, managed care organizations, and nephrology physician groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Aksys Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

