Comparing Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

30.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Tanzanian Gold N/A -64.29% -32.35%

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.31 -$54.74 million ($0.10) -48.80 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$22.02 million N/A N/A

Tanzanian Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Tanzanian Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.