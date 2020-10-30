Comparing Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) & Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radiant Logistics and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% Sino-Global Shipping America -251.73% -178.28% -112.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Sino-Global Shipping America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A Sino-Global Shipping America $6.54 million 1.32 -$16.45 million N/A N/A

Radiant Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

