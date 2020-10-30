ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

COP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

