Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

