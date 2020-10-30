Contrasting Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & MMA Capital (OTCMKTS:MMAC)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.09 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.50 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% MMA Capital 175.49% 28.65% 15.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.