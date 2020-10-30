Contrasting (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & Cardinal Health (OTCMKTS:CAH)

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (BTCA) and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $59.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than (BTCA).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (BTCA) and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.09 -$3.70 billion $5.45 8.37

(BTCA) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health.

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health -2.42% 130.94% 3.96%

Summary

Cardinal Health beats (BTCA) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and offers pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. In addition, this segment repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also provides incontinence, nutritional delivery, wound care, cardiovascular, and endovascular products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns and apparel, and fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supplies; and electrode products. In addition, this segment distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; and provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

