Contrasting CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) & Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $305.80 million 2.69 $174.31 million $2.44 3.75 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.15 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.05

CNX Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNX Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 56.42% 43.05% 13.91% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

Volatility & Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 barrels per day in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Shirley, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

