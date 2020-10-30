Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Pendrell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Pendrell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $450,000.00 13.51 -$8.78 million N/A N/A Pendrell $42.77 million 2.22 $19.06 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Pendrell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Pendrell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -763.97% -280.52% -190.77% Pendrell N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pendrell beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Pendrell Company Profile

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.