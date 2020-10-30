Contrasting Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) & CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54% Snap-on 16.71% 17.12% 10.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CompX International and Snap-on, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap-on 2 3 3 0 2.13

Snap-on has a consensus target price of $155.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than CompX International.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Snap-on pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CompX International has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompX International and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $124.20 million 1.26 $16.00 million N/A N/A Snap-on $3.73 billion 2.27 $693.50 million $12.26 12.72

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International.

Summary

Snap-on beats CompX International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools, such as impact wrenches, ratchets, screwdrivers, drills, sanders, grinders, etc.; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

