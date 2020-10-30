Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $11.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $53,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

