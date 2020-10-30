Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,045,000 after acquiring an additional 121,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 307,017 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

