Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Trading Up 100%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)’s stock price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,092,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 261,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

