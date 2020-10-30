Cortexyme Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 698 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

