CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.63. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

