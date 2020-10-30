County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICBK. Hovde Group downgraded County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

ICBK stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.84. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $218,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

