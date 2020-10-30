Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Thursday. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.58.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

