Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.10 and its 200 day moving average is €36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.35. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

