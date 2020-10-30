Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

