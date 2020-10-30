Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the September 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Creative Realities stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.21.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

