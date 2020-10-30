Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.53 ($5.33).

Shares of AF stock opened at €2.78 ($3.27) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.99.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

