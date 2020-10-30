Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.