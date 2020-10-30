Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.00.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.97.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

