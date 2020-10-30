Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

