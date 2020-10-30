Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at €18.15 ($21.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.08.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.