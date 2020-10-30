Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. BidaskClub cut Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

CCAP stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

