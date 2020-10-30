CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRH. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

