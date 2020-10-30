Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Criteo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

