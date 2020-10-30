Critical Contrast: Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) vs. Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Soitec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Soitec $664.35 million 7.05 $121.96 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jason Industries and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Soitec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Soitec beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers; imager-SOI for enhanced performance of next generation 3D cameras; piezoelectric-on-insulator engineered substrates for radio frequency (RF) front end module filters; and gallium nitride epitaxial wafers to meet the requirements of next generation 5G RF cellular networks, consumer power supplies, and smart sensor systems. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, industrial, and medical equipment. The company has a strategic partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. to deliver RF-SOI and Power-SOI products. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

