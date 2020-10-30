CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 252,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,660.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

