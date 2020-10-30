Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Trading 13.3% Higher

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 143,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 94,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

About Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

