Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $190,650.25 and $677.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

