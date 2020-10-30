CSFB Reiterates “C$46.00” Price Target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)

CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

TSE NPI opened at C$43.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

