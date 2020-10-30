CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$13.84 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.