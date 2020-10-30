Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.