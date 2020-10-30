Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,166,000 after buying an additional 1,263,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 1,100,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,004,000.

EEM stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

