Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.