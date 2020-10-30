Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 47,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after buying an additional 409,729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

