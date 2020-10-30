Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 332.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMX. BidaskClub cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NYMX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 451.84%.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

