Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,961 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $638.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

