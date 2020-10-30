Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,135 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

