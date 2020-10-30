Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,247 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

