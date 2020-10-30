Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

